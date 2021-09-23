Consistency has always been what the West Virginia women’s soccer team has chased, and as the Mountaineers enter conference play, they know that word will be the difference between hoisting another conference title trophy, or watching someone else do it.
This season marks the eighth season out of the last nine, in which the Mountaineers were picked to finish first in the conference before the season began. The Mountaineers are currently ranked as the No. 14 team in the country, and after finishing non-conference play, they feel as if they are ready to try and capture their fifth Big 12 title since 2013.
Every season, head women’s soccer coach, Nikki Izzo-Brown tries to create the best possible non-conference schedule for her squad. This year’s schedule included matchups against three teams ranked inside of the top-25 and two teams ranked inside the top-10.
With the tough competition came tough results. West Virginia lost to No. 4 Virginia and No. 7 Penn State, while settling for a draw against No. 24 Georgetown. Despite not getting wins, Izzo-Brown believes this type of schedule will help her team when getting into conference play.
“I could be scheduling opponents that aren’t as good as Georgetown, Virginia, Penn State, and I just think that these opponents are really showing us areas we need to improve before we get into conference play,” Izzo-Brown said before her team’s match against Georgetown. “But when you’re playing against bigger, stronger, faster Georgetown's Penn State’s, Virginia’s, you’re really seeing where you have to make adjustments because the TCU’s and the Iowa State’s they are going to be a heck of a matchup.”
Izzo-Brown then said her hope is that playing these teams in non-conference play should help her team be where they need to be as they enter conference play and try to make the postseason.
“We have preseason is one season, then you have non-conference season, then you go into conference play, then you have postseason,” Izzo-Brown said. “So it’s really important that we’re gaining a lot of ground with our non-conference schedule just because I think there’s three opponents right now in the Big 12 that are ranked, so that we are ready for it.”
Flash forward to over a month later, West Virginia enters conference play, with Izzo-Brown believing her team is capable of winning a very talented league.
“It’s been a great non-conference schedule because I think every opponent has done something different, and has played differently,” Izzo-Brown said.
Izzo-Brown also believes that playing the caliber of a schedule that West Virginia did will help with different situations in conference play. Izzo-Brown will be able to tell her team to recognize different things that Big 12 opponents do and be able to use their experiences from the non-conference to their advantage.
“I think we did a good non-conference to really recognize different styles that we will be up against in the Big 12,” Izzo-Brown said. “So I think if anything we will be more prepared going into Big 12 play.”
Big 12 play is exactly what the Mountaineers are going into. This Friday, West Virginia hosts Iowa State to begin conference play.
The Mountaineers then host Oklahoma (Oct. 1) before traveling to the Sunflower State to face Kansas State (Oct. 7) and Kansas (Oct. 10). The biggest matchup of conference play will come on Oct. 14, when the Mountaineers host No. 8 TCU.
After TCU, WVU has a quick turnaround, facing Texas Tech on Oct. 17. West Virginia then travels to the Lone Star State to face Texas (Oct. 21) and Baylor (Oct. 24), before returning home for its regular season finale against Oklahoma State (Oct. 28).
“The margin of error going into Friday’s game and beyond, because of the parody of the Big 12, you know we are walking into some tough play,” Izzo-Brown said. “So we have to make sure when you start stepping up into conference play we take care of mental errors, and we’re taking care of things because the league is so good.”