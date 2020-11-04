Having been a part of some stellar West Virginia women’s soccer teams in her three years as a Mountaineer, Jordan Brewster is relishing the opportunity to lead another strong group as a team captain.
The expectations that come with being selected as a captain can be daunting for most, but Brewster made it clear that she has been more than capable of exuding professionalism from the very start.
“Now, I have a lot more responsibility, making sure that everyone is okay, and I do really appreciate it,” Brewster said. “I think it’s a big honor that my teammates recognized me for that.”
A junior defender from North Canton, Ohio, Brewster has played every minute of the 2020 season so far, leading a back line that has conceded only seven goals through eight games.
Brewster attributed the Mountaineers' defensive success to experience, coaching and communication.
“This season, we know our jobs even more compared to last year since we have the same back line,” Brewster said. “I just communicate as much as the other players and make sure we stay together; it’s not like forwards or midfielders where one player can do their own thing.”
In discussing her style of captaincy, Brewster made it clear that she aims to keep things positive and look to inspire others. She hopes to breed success with the team feeding off of her energy.
“I want to be a vocal leader and let everyone know, it’s okay if you make a mistake,” Brewster said. “I also want to lead by example, both on and off the field, with how I carry myself, preparation and bringing a good attitude at all times.”
The Mountaineers find themselves second in the Big 12 and No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, with a looming match against TCU set to crown the regular season champion of the conference.
Brewster believes that the team can go the distance as long as the work rate and passion remain constant.
“We can do as well as we want; this is such a strong team with so many individuals that bring different talents, and we’ve never been this close as a team before,” Brewster said. “We all want to work hard for one another and keep a positive mentality going into everything.”
Another piece of the puzzle for future West Virginia success this season is coaching. Brewster praised WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown for ensuring that she and the team are always set up for success, which allows Brewster to relax and play her game during matches.
“Everything we do at practice is for a specific reason; we build out of the back and we know that Izzo has our center backs drop and do specific movements,” Brewster said. “If we do it in practice, we’re gonna do it in the game.”
No matter how the season ends for Brewster and the Mountaineers, she takes time to value any moments spent with her teammates in such an unusual time off the field.
“Every day that I get to come out and work with my team and my coaches is the best day,” Brewster said. “Especially this season, we’re just appreciative of every single day we have and more grateful for our time with each other.”