The WVU women’s soccer team will play without spectators in the stands for its first two home games of 2020, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday against Kansas State in their first home game of the year. West Virginia will then host Texas two weeks later on Oct. 2.
For the KSU game, only essential personnel and family members of players are allowed to attend.
Following these games, the University will determine if it is safe to allow fans for the final two home games of the year against Baylor and Kansas. The determination will be made by local health officials.
This move coincides with West Virginia football playing in front of a limited attendance for its home opener last Saturday. The Mountaineers were the only team in the Big 12 to play in an empty stadium for Week 1.
The WVU women’s soccer match against the Wildcats will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The match will begin at 7 p.m.