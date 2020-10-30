In the fall season home finale this Friday evening, the No. 6 West Virginia Mountaineers took care of the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks by a final score of 2-1 in the first match of the season with fans.
The Mountaineers’ (7-1-0) incredibly potent offense suffocated the Kansas (4-3-0) defense from the opening kickoff and kept piling on the pressure for all 90 minutes. The Mountaineers had a would-be opening goal in the second minute, but it was called offsides.
That didn’t stop West Virginia’s constant blitz attack on the Kansas net. WVU jumped out of the gate early, scoring on a Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel goal in the seventh minute, off an impressive assist on a touch-line cross from sophomore Enzi Broussard. Ferrer-vanGinkel, the only senior on the roster this season, continued to add to her scoring tally this season with a second goal in the 15th minute of the first half. Her run came from outside the penalty box, as she weaved through the Kansas back line and hit the back of the net.
“We really pushed hard to get those two goals,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said after the match. “The girls wanted those two goals and they showed that. They came out strong early, and I would consider that to be total domination of Kansas in the first half.”
The Jayhawks had no answer for the Mountaineers in terms of a counterattack in the first half, as the WVU defense stifled the Jayhawks offense all evening. Not only did they just pour on the shots, with 11 total shots compared to Kansas having none, but they also accumulated 85% in possession time, and had two corner kicks to the Jayhawks’ one.
Coming out for the second half, the Mountaineers looked to continue their early dominance, but slowed in terms of possession time and offense attack, as the Jayhawks saw the ball in the WVU half of the field more often, which led to a Kansas goal scored in the 74th minute of play.
As the game progressed, both sides became more physical, but the Mountaineers were able to take advantage of the sloppy defense from the Jayhawks, which saw them accumulate 13 fouls on the evening. Kansas had two yellow cards in the 57th and 66th minutes, compared to WVU which only racked up five fouls and one yellow card.
Izzo-Brown says that the girls play well in physical games because of their strength and discipline.
“I told the girls, ‘the refs are mine’. When it comes to games like the one we just had tonight, the girls know that their main focus is playing out on that field, and they proved that tonight,” Izzo-Brown said. “They know what their job is, and they don’t have to worry about that style of play, that’s my job.”
The Mountaineers were unable to capitalize on multiple set piece opportunities, but the defense was able to hold off the Jayhawks consistent attack and take the victory, keeping them atop the Big 12 standings heading into the final game of the season.
“Next week is a huge game,” said Izzo-Brown. “We’re going up against the number four team in the country with a title on the line, we worked for this since the beginning of the year.”
Next up, for the Mountaineers are on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, November 6, at the Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.