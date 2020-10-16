The West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to continue momentum when they take on Baylor on Friday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (4-1, 4-1 Big 12) are looking to improve to 5-1 on the season coming off a dominant 2-1 win against Texas Tech.
Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel continued her fine form in front of goal against the Red Raiders, giving West Virginia what ended up being the game winning goal in the 81st minute. Julianne Vallerand opened the scoring with a goal just after the second half began.
Looking at the Bears, their massive 2-0 win over #5 Kansas last week helped push West Virginia to the top of the Big 12 standings. While Baylor has just that one win, they have three scoreless draws and have only conceded two goals in five matches this season.
The stingy defense starts with senior goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt, who is playing at the level that made her an All-Big 12 Second Team selection two years ago. Baylor’s goal scoring woes – with just three all year – can be attributed to a lineup that includes three freshmen midfielders and two freshmen forwards.
Another tricky part of attacking Baylor will be dealing with their disruptive pressing.
“[Baylor] will disrupt you, they’ll bring an incredible amount of intensity to the game, and they all buy-in to the way they need to play,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We definitely know it’s going to be a really hard-fought game.”
If anyone can break the Baylor defense down, surely the Mountaineers will put their faith in Ferrer-vanGinkel, who leads the squad with three goals and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. Vallerand, Enzi Broussard, Lauren Segalla, and Alina Stahl will look to contribute as well.
At the back, there could be a change in between the posts for the Mountaineers. Sophomore Kayza Massey made her season debut last week against Texas Tech in relief of Maddie Murphy. Alongside Murphy or Massey should once again be Nicole Payne, Gabby Robinson, Jordan Brewster, and Mackenzie Aunskt.
The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. and fans can stream it live through Big 12 Now on ESPN+.