The West Virginia women’s soccer team entered the United Soccer Coaches National Poll as No. 4 in the first rankings of the 2020 season.
Only 15 teams are in the rankings this year because of the limited number of teams playing a season due to COVID-19. North Carolina is ranked No. 1 with Florida State and Clemson ranked second and third, respectively. Texas A&M sits right behind WVU in fifth place.
The Mountaineers (2-0) are joined by three other schools out of the Big 12 in the rankings. Oklahoma State is No. 6, while Kansas is also in the top 10 at No. 9. TCU is ranked No. 14.
This is the first time since October 2017 that West Virginia is in the top five of a national poll.
WVU is back on the pitch on Friday to battle No. 6 Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+ through Big 12 Now.