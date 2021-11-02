The West Virginia women's soccer team had four players earn spots on the 2021 All-Big 12 Teams as announced on Tuesday.
Senior defender Jordan Brewster was named to the All-Big 12 First Team for the second time in her career. Goalkeeper Kayza Massey and defender Nicole Payne earned spots on the All-Big 12 Second Team and Dilary Heredia-Beltran was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
This is the second time that Payne has been named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after earning the honor last year. Heredia-Beltran has nine total points this season which ranks her third on the team.
“We are so thrilled for these four to be honored by the Big 12 Conference for their hard work this season,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said in a statement. “All of the work you put in throughout the season really culminates here at the end during the postseason, so for these girls to be recognized for their effort is a big deal.”
West Virginia has had 73 players earn All-Big 12 honors since joining the conference in 2012.