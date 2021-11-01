The No. 6 seeded West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated No. 3 seed Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament, 1-0, on Sunday night at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex, in Round Rock, Texas.
The Mountaineers (10-5-4, 3-3-3 Big 12) used a 79th-minute goal off the foot of freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran to help advance them to the semifinals.
The game winner for West Virginia came after a pass from junior midfielder Aaliyah Scott passed the ball to Heredia-Beltran, who then took care of the rest. Heredia-Beltran dribbled to the outside of the penalty box and rifled a shot to the top right corner of the goal.
Just over a week ago, the Mountaineers and Bears (8-5-6, 4-2-3 Big 12) played to a 0-0 draw. The first half of this game had the same feeling, as neither team was unable to find their footing offensively.
Baylor had the only real opportunity of the first half, with junior forward Elizabeth Kooiman shooting a ball, but West Virginia junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey moved slightly to her left and made an easy save.
The Mountaineers did not register a shot on goal, despite finishing the opening period with five shots.
In the second half, both teams had plenty of chances. The Bears had a free kick, and sophomore forward Mackenzie Anthony headed the ball, but Massey leaped in the air to catch the ball and stop the Baylor pursuit.
Soon after, West Virginia had its first chance to score. Sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy had an opening and shot the ball right above the Baylor goalkeeper, but the ball was batted away.
The Mountaineer offense had five corner kicks in the first 25 minutes of the second half, but could not convert to get any shots in the back of the net.
Baylor had an opportunity late in the game. At the 86:19-minute mark, Baylor senior midfielder Ally Henderson-Ashkinos kicked a corner kick right to Massey, who at first could not control the ball but then was able to jump on it and stop Baylor from scoring.
The Mountaineers got their first win since defeating Texas Tech on Oct. 17 and West Virginia will now have 10 wins for the 22nd consecutive season.
West Virginia will now face Texas, on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the Big 12 Championship. Texas defeated Oklahoma, 5-2, and the Mountaineers and Longhorns tied 0-0 on Oct. 21.
West Virginia will be back in action on Thursday at 8 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPN+.