After dominating the field on Sunday afternoon against Saint Francis, the No. 21 West Virginia women’s soccer team hopes to continue the momentum against No. 16 Auburn on Thursday night from the Auburn Soccer Complex.
After bouncing back from a tough loss at No. 10 Penn State on Aug. 25, West Virginia (2-1-1) beat Saint Francis on Sunday, 3–0.
The first half started off strong against Saint Francis as West Virginia senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand, with an assist by junior midfielder Lilly McCarthy, made the game winning goal at the 12th-minute.
During the second half, West Virginia’s McCarthy, at the 67th-minute, and midfielder senior Aaliyah Scott, at the 81st-minute, made two more goals making the final total, 3-0 WVU.
There were three yellow cards that were given to Saint Francis sophomore defender Tomke Dziesiaty and junior defender Rory Schaeffer, at the 67th and 76th-minute, and West Virginia sophomore defender Lisa Schoppl, at the 81st-minute.
West Virginia is led by McCarthy with one goal, one assist, seven shots, and with 211 minutes played.
Auburn (2-0-2) is heading into the match with two back-to-back ties from the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last Thursday, 1-1, and Wake Forest last Sunday, 0-0.
Even though it was a scoreless match, there was some excitement in the second half as four yellow cards were given out to Wake Forest sophomore midfielder Emily Morris and graduate student midfielder Giovanna DeMarco, at the 80th and 89th-minute, and to Auburn junior forward Maddie Simpson and sophomore midfielder Carly Thatcher, at the 62nd and 85th-minute.
Auburn is led by junior midfielder Anna Haddock with two goals, two assists, eight shots, and with 311 minutes played.
Alongside the matchup against Auburn, West Virginia head coach Nikko Izzo-Brown will be coaching against her daughter, Tigers’ junior midfielder Sammie Brown on Thursday.
West Virginia’s match against the Tigers is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night. Streaming will be available on the SEC Network.