Since its emergence in 1995, West Virginia’s women’s soccer team has only ever known one head coach: Nikki Izzo-Brown. As the head coach of the program for 28 years, Izzo-Brown has led her teams to eight conference titles and has produced 34 professional athletes.
Over her 27 seasons, Izzo-Brown’s total record stands at 383-130-69 with a conference record of 160-50-30. She has never had a losing season with the Mountaineers.
Izzo-Brown holds 10 regular season conference titles and eight conference tournament championships. Most recently, she coached her 2022 squad to a Big 12 Tournament title and earned an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament, its 22nd appearance all-time.
Prior to the 2022 season, Izzo-Brown led the Mountaineers on a 21-year streak of NCAA Tournament appearances from 2000-20. The head coach also holds another streak of 23 consecutive years of 10-plus win seasons.
Last season, the Mountaineers finished 11-5-7 in regular season play and 4-1-4 against Big 12 opponents. Despite finishing the regular season at No. 4 in the conference, West Virginia broke its drought of four straight years without a Big 12 Tournament title and brought the trophy home to Morgantown.
After its Big 12 Tournament win, WVU made it to the second round of the National Tournament, falling to Penn State. Izzo-Brown says that last year’s experience is going to be a motivator for her 2023 squad as it is determined to make a Sweet 16 appearance this year.
“By winning a Big 12 Championship, we can look to that a lot and how exciting that was, so I think failing and not making a Sweet 16 but also winning a championship will kind of be the yin and yang of the experience this season,” Izzo-Brown said in a press conference. “Hopefully it'll be our fuel for our fire to do both through failure and success.”
Last season, Izzo-Brown coached several players to individual success, most notably former Mountaineers Jordan Brewster and Kayza Massey. Brewster and Massey were both named to the All-Big 12 First Team at the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Brewster became one of a pair of Mountaineers to earn a professional contract after their collegiate careers, signing with Kristianstads DFF in Sweden.
Her teammate, Gabrielle Robinson, joined Brewster in a professional career as she was drafted No. 15 overall in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League College Draft.
While Izzo-Brown continuously leads her team to success on the field, the head coach is also involved in academics and consistently has one of the highest team GPAs on the University’s campus.
Izzo-Brown has coached athletes to 30 total All-American honors, including naming 13 athletes to the Academic All-Big 12 Team in fall 2022. In 2021, a program high of 15 athletes were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team under Izzo-Brown.
The Mountaineers are two games into the 2023 season, standing at 1-1 with a season opener loss to Duke. The team takes on its next match on Thursday, Aug. 24, against Penn State at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.