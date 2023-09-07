A mother-daughter battle is looming in Morgantown.
As the Auburn Tigers make their way to Dick Dlesk Stadium to play Thursday at 7 p.m., Auburn’s senior midfielder and daughter of West Virginia women’s soccer Head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, Sammie Brown will prepare to face her mother in her hometown.
This will be the second time in Sammie Brown’s collegiate career where she will face her mother, as Auburn hosted West Virginia last season. The two teams played to a tie with Sammie Brown only having 16 minutes of game time.
However, Sammie Brown’s homecoming in Morgantown could be more exciting, as she has earned a starting role with the Tigers this season.
"It will definitely be a surreal moment, stepping on that field," Sammie Brown said in an Auburn press release. "I can't even count the amount of games I've seen played on that field. To actually play on that field will be surreal. I'm excited to play in front of my mom and excited for her to watch.”
While exciting, Izzo-Brown said the upcoming contest will be emotional.
“I know it’s very emotional for her, and obviously for me, the same,” Izzo Brown said in a press conference regarding the approaching game. “It’s definitely exciting that I have that opportunity to see her, but also your heart’s kind of torn a little bit with all the emotion.”
Auburn comes into the matchup with a 4-1-1 record. Sammie Brown has scored one goal this season, helping the Tigers conquer Army, 3-2.
The Mountaineers enter the game with a 2-4 record and are looking for a bounce-back win. Izzo-Brown remains as the program’s only head coach, tenuring for her 28th season.