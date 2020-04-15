Nikki Izzo-Brown, West Virginia University's women's soccer coach, announced Wednesday the addition of two student-athletes to the team's roster.
Emilie Charles, a native of Huntington, comes to Morgantown following a storied high school career at Cabell Midland.
During her high school career, Charles was named the West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year twice. The forward also holds Cabell Midland's record for career goals, with 173.
"I'm looking forward to Emilie's arrival on campus," Izzo-Brown said in a press release. "She is an incredibly motivated and hardworking young lady on the field and off of it, so her potential is unlimited."
Hailing from the state of Connecticut, Jessica Kasacek will help the Mountaineers add depth at the goalkeeper position.
During the 2019-20 season, Kasacek posted 14 shutouts for the Oakwood Soccer Club.
"She is a great shot blocker that comes to us with a plethora of experience," Izzo-Brown said. "We are so excited to start working with her and we feel she is an excellent fit for our program. She wanted to be in an environment that she is going to be challenged every day and I love that about her."