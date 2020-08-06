Following a season in which she was one of the most productive members of the WVU women's soccer team, Jordan Brewster continues to collect accolades.
On Thursday, the junior defender was announced as a member of the preseason All-Big 12 team. She is the only Mountaineer to receive the honor.
Brewster ranked second on the team in total minutes last season, starting in all 22 of West Virginia's games. She totaled one goal on 19 shots last season, in addition to two assists.
The team's schedule for the upcoming season has not yet been released.