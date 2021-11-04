Making a difference and creating a change can be hard, but for junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey and the West Virginia women’s soccer team, standing up for what they believe in has been one of the easiest decisions to make.
So far this season, West Virginia Massey has been the backbone of this West Virginia squad. Massey finished the regular season, with three shutouts in her final four games, as well as finishing second in the Big 12, only allowing .63 goals per game.
Massey garnered national attention towards the end of the season, including being named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week, on Oct. 27.
Despite all the accolades and success, Massey knows her purpose is to use her platform to try and create change, while also playing the game she loves.
Following the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Massey and the rest of her teammates decided to use their voices in order to try and create change.
“That kind of started after the whole George Floyd murder,” Massey said on taking a knee. “We all felt like as a unit this was something that we needed to kind of speak up on and as university athletes we do have the ability to use our platforms to make a stand. So, taking a knee during the national anthem is something that I think people obviously know what it means.”
“It signifies there needs to be change and we are not afraid to take a little bit of backlash to see that change happen,” Massey added.
Not only does Massey kneel, but so does a majority of the West Virginia squad. In addition to the Mountaineers, it is common for players on the opposing team to also take a knee during the anthem.
Taking a stand for what you believe in can be challenging for many athletes. Massey expects criticism, but feels taking a knee is the only way some people will listen.
Her philosophy is in order to try and make change, you first have to get people’s attention and the Mountaineers are certainly welcoming that attention.
“I think the important thing here is to understand what we are doing, what we are taking a stand for,” Massey said. “It’s not that we don’t respect the flag or anything like that. It seems the only way to instigate true change is to get people’s attention and kneeling during the national anthem is definitely something that does.”
Massey is originally from Ottawa, Ontario. When she came to West Virginia in 2019, she was not sure what to expect, but wanted to make sure her outside opinions did not dictate her feelings towards Americans.
“Being Canadian I wanted to have an open mind coming to the U.S.,” Massey said. “Obviously, one country's leader doesn’t dictate every single person in this country and that is something I came in with at the forefront of my mind.”
Even while being Canadian and being relatively new to America, Massey believes the most important thing is for people to understand their message.
And that message is simple — make this place better for everyone.
“[The message] more or less is please, please, please, have an open mind in regard to all of this,” Massey said. “We do this because people are suffering here in America and we do this because there is not enough equity for all and that is something that we need. If you are someone viewing this from the outside, don’t take it as an insult to the flag, take it as we all need to do something so this place is better for everybody.”
Moving forward, Massey does not plan to stop. She knows more people are starting to pay attention. Whether it is fans, the other team, or the casual soccer fan, she knows the future is better and can see that through kneeling, their voices are going to be heard.
“If anything, I’m super appreciative and super proud of everyone that is taking a stand,” Massey said. “It’s not something that is easy to do because you are going to get a lot of criticism. It just goes to show there has been a lot of progression in terms of the ideologies that many people hold. And it just shows this next generation is going to lay down and listen to authority blindly, like we are definitely going to make sure our voices are heard.”
Massey and the Mountaineers are going to still kneel, and are still going to fight for change. Until then, all they can do is continue to stick together and continue to play as one, until the things they are fighting for are recognized.