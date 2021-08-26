Since the beginning of last season, Kayza Massey has been a force in the net for the West Virginia women’s soccer team.
The junior goalkeeper has had a strong start to the season and has shown her capability to be a leader for the Mountaineers.
On Sunday, when No. 12 West Virginia faced off against No. 4 Virginia, Massey was facing a familiar foe. Last season, the two teams faced off twice and Massey was in goal for both games.
In a game against the Cavaliers that finished in a 1-1 tie last season, Massey had a memorable day. The then-sophomore goalkeeper registered a career-high five saves. Massey also made an incredible save, leaping across the goal, to save a strike in the 108th minute, that would have given Virginia the win.
This past Sunday, Massey had another solid performance against Virginia. Virginia scored early on in the game off of a header, but Massey came up big again to keep West Virginia in the game.
The hallmark of being a good goalkeeper is the number of shutouts one achieves in a season and despite the loss on Sunday, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown recognizes that Massey is vital to this team’s success.
“You rate a goalkeeper definitely on shutouts,” Izzo-Brown said. “I thought Kayza made two big saves for us. I think she understands that she made the saves she was supposed to make and then she came up with a couple big ones and that is what you ask for out of a goalkeeper.”
In addition to being exactly what Izzo-Brown wants, she has also seen a more developed athlete on and off the field from Massey.
“I think Kayza has definitely come in and shown us all her maturity from her first year, now to where she is at,” Izzo-Brown said. “She knows she’s hunting consistency and just making sure tactically and technically she gets better.”
Consistency is exactly what will help Massey as she goes through her second full season as the Mountaineers goalkeeper. So far this season, Massey has three saves, and going back to last year she has only allowed an opponent to score more than one goal in a game once.
Massey has shown the ability to be a trusted leader on this squad, and as she takes a step forward, she and the rest of the West Virginia women’s soccer team, hope that the rest of the team can follow suit as they chase a Big 12 championship and possibly a national championship.