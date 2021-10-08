Despite an early goal to take the lead, the No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Kansas State on Thursday night after playing in double overtime.
“It was a very hard-fought game tonight, but unfortunately we couldn’t find the back of the net for that second score,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I thought that in the second half and in both overtimes, we were really able to control the ball better, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the result we wanted.”
Sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy was able to get on board for West Virginia (8-2-2, Big 12 2-0-1) around the eight-minute mark after taking control of a loose ball in the box off a corner kick, making it a 1-0 game early. Junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon followed up with a quick shot toward the bottom center, but it was saved by Wildcats goalkeeper sophomore Alaina Werremeyer.
Kansas State (6-6-1, Big 12 1-2-1) had a rapid response matching McCarthy’s goal, tying the game up around the 18-minute mark with a goal from junior forward Kyler Goins, assisted by midfielder Brookelynn Entz.
West Virginia came out of the locker room strong. Redshirt senior forward Lauren Segalla placed two shots on goal around the 50-minute mark, but Werremeyer defended the net.
The first overtime play saw the Mountaineers dominating the ball with the closest scoring chance being from Segalla after striking a quick shot in the bottom left but was unable to find the back of the net. The second overtime play was back-and-forth with both teams struggling to get a play moving or a shot on the net.
As time went on both teams got more and more intense resulting in many fouls, WVU earned 11 while Kansas State totaled 13 on the night. West Virginia outshot the Wildcats 17- 8, 10 of them being on goal, while Kansas State only got three shots on goal.
West Virginia created eight corner-kick opportunities, while the defense didn’t allow its opponent to record a single corner kick for the second-straight contest.
Mountaineer goalkeeper Kayza Massey only allowed the one Kansas State goal and only had to make two saves in the match. Massey along with McCutcheon, Robinson, Brewster, Julianna Vallerand and Nicole Payne played all 110 minutes.
With the draw, West Virginia moves to 4-0-1 all-time against the Wildcats, and are now 6-1-3 in Big 12 road openers.
The Mountaineers continue their Kansas road trip on Sunday when they travel to Lawrence to play against the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff is set to start at 2 p.m.