For more than two decades, Nikki Izzo-Brown has served as the only women’s soccer head coach in program history at West Virginia University. She’s also one of only two female Division I head coaches at WVU.
Since 1995, Izzo-Brown has constructed a thriving women’s soccer program in Morgantown. Under her coaching, the Mountaineers have never had a losing season.
Her record overall is 372-127-61 and her conference record is 156-49-26, where she has led the team in 10 regular season titles and seven tournament championships.
Before coming to WVU, she served as the head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan where the Bobcats earned a 12-7 record and a stake in the NAIA National Tournament.
In 2013, women’s soccer won WVU’s first-ever Big 12 championship. The team is also the only WVU sports program to have won numerous Big East Tournaments, according to WVU Sports.
WVU women’s soccer participated in the NCAA Tournament for 21 consecutive seasons — the fifth-longest streak in the nation.
Women’s soccer is also one of the few programs that feature a full staff of women at West Virginia University.
“We all bring each different personalities, but my whole staff is very successful,” Izzo-Brown said. “So, I think it's really important that our athletes can see themselves in us and can see what doing your job at a high level can bring. I think it's very important, I know with coaching we are the minority.”
Izzo-Brown said she strives to empower the women involved in the program each season.
“I think it really important that we are planting the seed as leaders, as people who are leading athletes at a high level,” she said.
The women's soccer record this year is 5-4-6 and 2-1-3 in the Big 12 Conference.
Moving forward, Izzo-Brown said she’d like to continue to see more representation for women on both a university and national level.
“Passion is your power. I don’t think anything should stop you from achieving your goals and developing your craft. I think that it's really an incredible opportunity right now. There are so many women being successful, in the WNBA and WSL and in the collegiate games,” Izzo-Brown said. “It’s a great time to follow your dreams. Definitely don’t let anyone get your way. But master your craft, work hard, and be passionate.”
Most recently, women’s soccer won its first match after five defeats this season, beating the Baylor Bears 3-1 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (5-4-6, 2-1-3 Big 12) move above .500 with three matches left in the season, while Baylor falls to 4-8-2 (2-4 Big 12).
The women’s soccer team has three more games this season.
The Mountaineers will play Oklahoma State at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday with streaming available on ESPN+.
The next home game, is set for Oct. 27 with kickoff at 7 p.m.