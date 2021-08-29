Following a weather delay to start the night, the No. 12 West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated Duquesne on Sunday, 3-0, in Morgantown.
“We wanted to have better passing efficiency and purpose with our possession,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We didn’t feel like we did well with that last week against Virginia, so that was something we needed to add to feel like a better team.”
In the first half, the Mountaineers (3-1-0) had many opportunities to score, but couldn’t convert. The first attempt was made at the six-minute mark by freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran, however the ball was saved by Duquesne’s junior goalkeeper Megan Virgin.
The second attempt was made at the 13-minute mark by sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy with the ball being shot over the top of the goal.
Duquesne (1-1-1) had its first attempt when freshman forward Emma Bundy shot the ball to the bottom center of the goal, but was saved by WVU junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey.
At the 33rd minute, senior midfielder Isabella Sibley made the first shot of the game with an assist from freshman forward/midfielder Leah Sparacio bringing the score to 1-0.
At the 54th minute, junior midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch scored the second goal of the match with the assist from senior defender Jordan Brewster making the score 2-0.
The Mountaineers made four more attempts to try and score more goals but each were overshot.
West Virginia junior midfielder Aaliyah Scott scored her first collegiate goal with no assists making the final score of the game 3-0.
As a team, West Virginia had 19 total shots with seven on goal. Duquesne finished with three total shots and only two shots on goal. The Mountaineers were dominant with corner kicks as they attempted 13 with Duquesne never having one.
Next up, West Virginia will host Penn State on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The game will start at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.