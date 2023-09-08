The West Virginia University women's soccer team took on the Auburn Tigers on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Stadium, ending in a tie.
Auburn drew a foul off of contact on the sideline from sophomore forward Taylor White in the 17th minute after a rough challenge on the ball.
In the 28th minute, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey logged two crucial saves from a persistent Auburn offensive attack. She finished with a total of three saves in the first half.
Both teams remained scoreless at the half, each committing three fouls.
The Tigers out-shot the Mountaineers 6-1 with three shots on goal. Auburn controlled the pace of the match throughout the first half.
In the 52nd minute, a shot from senior forward Chloe Adler was deflected by Auburn's senior goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, falling into the lap of White for the go-ahead shot. The Mountaineers took the lead 1-0.
Auburn's senior midfielder Sammie Brown, also the daughter of WVU Head Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, crossed a ball into the box that led to a shot from fifth-year senior Sydney Richards in the 67th minute. It was deflected by Massey but led to an open shot on the opposite side of the goal from junior forward Carly Thatcher tying the game at 1-1.
WVU’s senior midfielder Lilly McCarthy created and took a breakaway chance in the 75th minute, but the shot was saved at the bottom of the net by Prohaska.
In the 89th minute, WVU’s senior midfielder Isabel Loza fouled Auburn’s redshirt senior forward Marissa Arias. Auburn was awarded a free kick, but it amounted to nothing for the Tigers.
The Mountaineers could not find a chance to take the lead after Auburn’s game-tying goal. The game ended 1-1, making their record 2-4-1.
WVU will play again on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Stadium. The team will take on the Villanova Wildcats in the last game before the start of conference play.