The No. 18 West Virginia women’s soccer team is searching for a win on Thursday night when they host the No. 24 Georgetown Hoyas in another top-25 matchup at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium
“It seems to be the typical ‘okay we have another ranked team coming to town’,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We’re excited to have Georgetown, they come with a ton of success and traditions, it’s going to be a battle tomorrow night.”
The Mountaineers (3-2) are coming off a devastating loss to Penn State, 2-0, where they were unable to find the back of the net. Their closest chances to score came from junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand at the 14:53-mark when she appeared to have scored but Penn State goalkeeper tipped it out.
Vallerand followed up with a header right after, but was once again denied by the Nittany Lions’ goalkeeper.
After a miscommunication from West Virginia’s defense, Penn State got on the board and 63 seconds later added another goal to their score.
Both teams were unable to score in the second half making the final score 2-0.
Despite the loss, the Mountaineers still have heavy hitters on the squad.
Vallerand currently leads the team in most goals with two, shots with seven, and points with four. Freshman forward/midfielder Leah Sparacio has the most assists with three.
Looking toward Georgetown (2-0-3), the Hoyas are coming off a tie game, 1-1, with Princeton on Sept. 5. Freshman defender Cyanne Doyle was the lone goal scorer.
Senior midfielder Maya Fernandez-Powell was named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll back in August for having two assists for the week against NC State and Loyola Marymount University.
Fernandez-Powell has already doubled her number of assists from the 2020 season, and currently has one goal.
Junior forward Gia Vicari currently has three goals in the season, having six total points all together and could pose a threat to the Mountaineers.
In the net for Georgetown, the team relies heavily on offseason transfer junior Allie Augur, who has earned the start in every game so far this season. Augur has only allowed two goals.
“We know that Georgetown is a high scoring team, they don’t give up a lot of goals, so we really have to be laser focused and make sure that we are mentally ready for a tough opponent,” Izzo-Brown said.
Kickoff for this non-conference matchup is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.