The No. 4 West Virginia women’s soccer team lost its second match of the season in a 1-0 result against No. 3 TCU on Friday night.
The match, essentially a Big 12 Regular Season Championship, earned the Horned Frogs their first ever conference title.
For the opening part of the first half, West Virginia (7-2) imposed its attacking threat on the Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers forced saves from TCU (8-0-1) goalkeeper Emily Alvarado through Lauren Segalla, Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, and Mackenzie Aunkst.
Through the first 30 minutes, however, it was TCU creating several dangerous opportunities through its typical possession-based attack.
TCU’s press gave the usually steady Mountaineer back line trouble, and the Horned Frogs forced WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey into a few big saves along with a goal line clearance off the head of Lilly McCarthy.
Going into halftime, it was clear that TCU was dominating the match in terms of chances and possession, but the Mountaineers were still hanging onto a scoreless draw.
That changed in the 51st minute when TCU was able to score the opener as Grace Collins rounded Jordan Brewster and sent a blistering strike into the roof of the net.
TCU continued to look threatening offensively even after the goal as Messiah Bright and Collins were pests in the Mountaineers’ side. West Virginia grew increasingly frustrated in the second half, as Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel earned a yellow card in the 65th minute for launching a ball out of bounds after the referee’s whistle.
The theme of frustration summed up the rest of the match, with TCU quickly packing several players behind the ball and giving the Mountaineers no time to move or think. Every attack from West Virginia was cleared the length of the field, forcing the Mountaineers to continually restart from the back.
In the end, Segalla caused the most problems for the Horned Frogs by attacking down the right flank several times, but none of her crosses were put away. TCU’s attacking efforts through Collins and Bright earned the program’s first Big 12 crown.
The loss signaled the end of the fall season for the Mountaineers as the NCAA Tournament will be played in the spring due to COVID-19. As of now, details regarding the Mountaineers’ spring schedule are unknown.