The West Virginia University women's soccer team picked up its third loss of the season against Liberty University, losing 3-1 on Sunday at Osborne Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.
The Mountaineers struck first in the 16th minute as senior forward Chloe Adler put the ball in the bottom left corner of the net, putting West Virginia up 1-0. The goal was assisted by sophomore forward Taylor White.
In the 45th minute, a throw-in led to a shot on goal by freshman forward Abbey Olexa. The shot attempted was scooped up in the middle of the net.
Going into the second half, the Mountaineers had four total shots with two of them on goal. The Flames had five shots on goal, all of which were saved by fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey.
In the 72nd minute,West Virginia fouled inside the box that led to a Liberty penalty kick. Senior midfielder Rachel DeRuby took advantage, tying the game at 1-1.
The Flames scored two goals in the 87th minute, creating a 3-1 lead. The first was by fifth-year senior midfielder Saydie Holland and the second by sophomore forward Allison Hansford.
The loss is the Mountaineers’ third of the season, making their record 2-3. WVU will look to rebound from the loss in their next game, as they take on the Auburn Tigers Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Stadium.