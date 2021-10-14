A 77th-minute goal made all the difference, as No. 11 TCU handed the No. 21 West Virginia women’s soccer team their second-straight loss, 1-0, on Thursday night.
At the 76-minute mark, it looked like West Virginia (8-4-2, 2-2-1 Big 12) junior goalkeeper had been interfered with. After a TCU (12-2-1, 4-1-1 Big 12) corner kick, the Mountaineer goalkeeper went to jump to get the ball and collided in the air with a TCU defender. Moments later, freshman midfielder Oli Pena capitalized, putting TCU ahead 1-0.
That goal was all the Horned Frogs needed, giving them the victory, and propelling them towards the top of the Big 12 standings.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown thought her team played well, but it was unable to finish the match.
“I thought we played well enough to win tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t finish our chances,” Izzo-Brown said. “The difference was that TCU finished, because to be honest with you, if you look at the numbers West Virginia came out on top except finishing.”
Despite starting freshmen defenders Annika Leslie and List Schöppl who each had only one start on the season, the Mountaineer defense was able to limit TCU to no opportunities in the first half.
“It’s never easy to get a start in a game like this,” Izzo-Brown said of Leslie, Schöppl and sophomore midfielder AJ Rodriguez who all started today.
“But I am so proud of them. I thought [they] were outstanding tonight and I don’t think it boiled down to them,” Izzo-Brown added.
The Horned Frogs were unable to record a shot on goal in the first half and only recorded one corner kick and two total shots. TCU’s best opportunity came in the 41st-minute. After a corner kick, Massey batted the ball down off the corner kick, and TCU junior forward Skylar Heinrich shot a ball that sailed over the goal, ending TCU’s opportunity.
West Virginia had two chances of its own, but was unable to capitalize. At the 31-minute mark, sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy shot a ball from just outside of the box that hit the crossbar. Just a minute later, after a corner kick, sophomore forward Chloe Adler fired a shot, but it was right at the TCU goalkeeper, resulting in a save.
In the second half, West Virginia had more close calls. In the 61st-minute, West Virginia junior defender struck a ball from well outside the box, but the TCU goalkeeper came up big yet again, tipping her shot above the net and out.
This is West Virginia’s third game in a row that it has scored one goal or less.
“I think it’s one thing if they don’t come out and have that enthusiasm and that effort in creating chances it's now just putting the ball in the back of the net,” Izzo-Brown said.
West Virginia will be back in action on Sunday, as it hosts Texas Tech at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m.