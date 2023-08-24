The West Virginia University women’s soccer team lost a low-scoring battle against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday 2-1.
The clash of reigning Big 12 and Big 10 champions was full of physicality and emotion, as WVU came in seeking revenge for their last meeting. Last time the team saw Penn State, it was in the NCAA Tournament where the Nittany Lions came away victorious 4-0 in the round of 32.
Junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran was the first player to have a shot on goal with a long grounder that was saved by goalkeeper Katherine Asman.
Soon after, fifth-year senior defender McKenzie Aunkst blocked a shot by Penn State’s Natalie Wilson after a turnover by the WVU defense.
WVU Julianne Vallerand lobbed up a pass in front of the Penn state goal in the 10th minute, but fifth-year senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon earned a foul after making contact with Asman.
The Nittany Lions struck first in the 14th minute after forward Olivia Borgen broke free after a miscommunication by the WVU defense. She got it by a diving fifth-year senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey for the opening goal.
Massey was able to respond with a save a minute later on a shot by PSU’s Payton Linnehan.
Borgen had another breakaway attempt in the 42nd minute, but was blocked by a mirage of WVU defenders.
While Penn State scored the only goal of the first half, the team had less shots on goal with two while WVU had three. The Mountaineers had fewer total shots, however, with four to PSU’s five.
Asman finished the first half with three saves, while Massey only tallied one in a defensive first half.
WVU answered back quickly in the second half in almost identical fashion to Penn State’s goal. Heredia-Beltran launched a leading pass and sophomore forward Taylor White finished the play for WVU’s first goal.
Massey snagged another save on a breakaway attempt by Kaitlyn MacBean in the 61st minute.
The Mountaineers attempted its first corner kick of the match after a shot by senior forward Chloe Adler hit the crossbar and went out of bounds. Asman was able to catch the corner kick, giving the Nittany Lions possession.
Disaster struck for WVU in the 84th minute, as MacBean scored off of an assist by Olivia Damico.
PSU’s Kate Wisner received a yellow card in the 86th minute, giving WVU a free kick. However, the Mountaineers could not capitalize.
The match marks seven straight contests against Penn State where WVU failed to win.
The Mountaineers will take to the pitch again on Sunday at 1 p.m. as Duquesne makes the trip to Morgantown.