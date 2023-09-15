The West Virginia University women's soccer team fell to 2-5-2 after a 4-2 loss to UCF in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.
In the 10th minute, sophomore forward Taylor White muscled her way into the box through the right wing. White lasered a pass to senior midfielder Isabel Loza who took a one-touch shot that hit the back of the net to open the scoring.
UCF created a fast break counter attack, and fifth year senior forward Dayana Martin took the ball to notch a goal for the knights from point blank range.
In the 32nd minute, UCF’s fifth year senior forward Ellie Moreno gathered the ball from outside the box and took a longshot. Moreno powered the ball upper 90 giving the the knights the lead.
Just 12 minutes later, WVU’s sophomore goalkeeper Mackenzie Smith made a save to keep the score within one for WVU going into half time.
The Mountaineers ended the first half being out-shot 9-6 by the Knights. UCF played a physical first half with four fouls and one offsides call, opposed to the Mountaineers with no fouls and one offsides.
WVU opened the second half with a substitution at goalkeeper. Fifth year senior Kayza Massey took over in between the posts for Smith.
In the 50th minute, UCF’s senior midfielder Maggie Jenkins looped a long cross into the box directly to the feet of junior forward Chloe Netzel. She went on to score a bar-down goal, strengthening UCF’s lead by two.
The Mountaineers were awarded a penalty kick after a hard tackle from UCF’s redshirt freshman defender Jessica McCullen in the 61st minute.
Coach Izzo-Brown elected fifth year senior forward Julianne Vallerand to take the penalty kick. Vallerand put the ball past the keeper to cut UCF’s lead down to one point.
In the 78th minute, UCF scored its fourth goal of the night. Jenkins scored the goal on a tap-in shot off of a deflection from Massey.
The loss is the Mountaineers’ fifth of the season and the first conference loss of the year.
Next, WVU will take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.