The West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to earn their fourth consecutive win when they travel to John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma to take on the University of Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers (5-1-0) are coming off a 2-1 win against Baylor on Oct. 16 at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, WV. The team recently moved up one spot in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s National Poll, putting WVU in the No. 6 spot.
Sophomore defender Gabrielle Robinson was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. In the previous game Robinson got the game-winning assist on senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel’s goal. It was her first assist of the season and is one of four Mountaineers to play in all 560 minutes so far in the season.
On the defensive side, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown commended her backline, consisting of Robinson, Mackenzie Aunsket, Jordan Brewster and Nicole Payne.
“They are the back bone of all of it and it’s really important that they continue to develop and to do their job,” Izzo-Brown said.
Looking at Oklahoma (0-3-1), they recently suffered a devastating loss against Kansas State, 3-1 on October 16. Despite losing, the Sooners finished with the advantage in shots 11-6 against KSU.
“They’re a very dangerous team, they have talented players, and as we all know scoring isn’t easy so they’re definitely getting their selves in good positions and we just have to make sure that we are putting ourselves with good pressure on the ball, because they can move the ball and create scoring opportunities,” Izzo-Brown said.
In Oklahoma’s home opener on Oct. 2 against Texas Tech, the teams battled to a 2-2 draw. OU senior Reagan Glisson tallied the first goal of the season and her first goal as a member of the team, and then the Sooners got their second goal off a penalty kick from senior Yukka Kurosaki.
Senior goalie Nikki Panas was tough in the net, earning herself eight saves, which is an OU career high and has been the only goalie for the team this season. Oklahoma has been unable to find the back of the net since this game.
“OU has been in every game, their record doesn’t necessarily reflect what they’re doing,” Izzo-Brown said. “They’re a tough team right now, and it’s going to take a lot to beat this team at their home.”
The match is set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday October 23. The match can be seen on FOX Sports Oklahoma and live stats can be found on wvusports.com.