The No. 7 West Virginia women’s soccer team will open its spring slate on Sunday, on the road against Saint Joseph’s at Sean Sweeney Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Mountaineers (7-2, 7-2 Big 12) will look to build off a strong fall season. In the fall, the team was able to play their conference games and finish second to No. 4 TCU in the conference.
“It’s a very unique situation. There were so many unknowns finishing out our conference play," head coach Niki Izzo-Brown said. “It’s very exciting that this split championship season is happening and we are having an opportunity now to play that non conference and hopefully NCAA Tournament play.”
Saint Joseph’s (1-2-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10) comes into the game having not had a fall season, but it has played four games so far this spring, including a 1-1 draw with Towson on Friday. Saint Joseph’s is led by senior Morgan Bower who has two goals so far this season.
“They're definitely a dangerous team that will present some problems to us. As I've been talking to my team about, they are a very hardworking and physical team and they are very enthusiastic to be playing,” Izzo-Brown said. “They're fighting for wins just like we are and were so excited to play a quality opponent like St. Joe’s and give them everything we got and continue our quest to the championship season.”
The Mountaineers will be ready as they know this five game shortened spring season makes every game matter even more as they try and make it back into the NCAA Tournament.
The Mountaineers come into this game having played only once since the fall season ended. The only game they have played since the fall was a 3-0 exhibition win over Akron on Feb. 28. Offensively, the Mountaineers will look to senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel to continue her success from the fall. Ferrer-vanGinkel currently has six goals on the year and 13 points overall.
Sunday's game versus Saint Joseph's is set to begin at 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. The Mountaineers will then have six days off before an exhibition game with Racing Louisville FC.