For current West Virginia athletes like Tony Fields II on the football team and Gabe Osabuohien on men’s basketball, a change of scenery was needed before they were able to thrive in their roles as Mountaineers.
The same can be said about the women’s soccer team’s junior goalkeeper Maddie Murphy.
Murphy is currently playing her first season with the Mountaineers after spending the past two years playing at Boston College. Yet, despite joining now-teammates Nicole Payne and Addison Clark at United States National Team camps and maintaining a bitter rivalry against Lauren Segalla’s club team coming into college, she was given very little opportunity to prove her worth.
“Going into my freshman year, it was definitely difficult because there was a fifth-year goalkeeper that was starting,” Murphy said. “My sophomore year, I didn’t get the opportunity to play, which was upsetting, but I never stopped working and I made sure that I played to the best of my ability.”
Officially, Murphy’s Boston College career featured five appearances and two starts. Unofficially, Murphy was not quite satisfied and looked to find more playing time.
So, the search began for a new beginning, with several schools showing interest. Insert West Virginia University, where Murphy felt comfortable having met some future teammates and getting to meet head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the rest of the coaching staff.
“I was looking at UCLA, Maryland, Vanderbilt, the University of Florida and here,” Murphy said. “When I came here, it was such a positive environment on campus, and the coaches and the girls made me feel at home when I came on my visit.”
At West Virginia, Murphy has started four matches, winning three and losing one in a heartbreaking defeat in overtime to an Oklahoma State team that logged 11 shots.
When looking back at her old squad and comparing it to her present situation, Murphy was quick to acknowledge the positive, winning mentality that the Mountaineers possess, describing the vibe as “fun to be around.”
Murphy had high praise for her back line in helping her elevate her game as well as giving her confidence in between the posts.
“The defensive line is one of the best I’ve ever played with,” Murphy said. “They know how to communicate, they trust me when I’m back there and it’s really awesome to be able to have such a strong back line.”
Additionally, Murphy recognized Izzo-Brown as a pivotal figure both on and off the field.
“I feel like I’ve grown as a player and a person in my time being here,” Murphy said. “I feel like I can actually have a conversation with [Izzo-Brown] about anything, which is awesome and something I’ve never had before.”
Murphy cited her opening start against Iowa State as her favorite moment thus far playing for the Mountaineers. She made two saves in her debut, helping the team to a 2-0 win.
For Murphy and the team, however, the sights are set higher for a “favorite moment” after the season ends.
“We all want to win the Big 12 and be national champs,” Murphy said. “We have a strong team, and I think that we could definitely get there.”