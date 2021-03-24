For the West Virginia University women’s soccer team, this season has been one of the most unpredictable and difficult seasons the squad has had to face.
After finishing second in the Big 12 this past fall, the Mountaineers knew that they would need to make a splash this spring in order to get ready and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 was one of four conferences — ACC, SEC, Sun Belt and Big 12 — that played conference games in the fall and therefore would play its non-conference schedule in the spring.
That is when head coach WVU Nikki Izzo-Brown got to work on this spring’s schedule. Izzo-Brown began to construct the schedule for this spring, looking at what teams needed games but also what teams will help the Mountaineers be challenged on a level to get them ready for the NCAA Tournament.
“The quality of our opponent was going to be very important with us not getting an automatic qualifier because we finished second in our conference play but to also get quality opponents that weren’t in conference play. So you look at it and a lot of it was kind of drawn to the ACC or the SEC,” Izzo-Brown said.
Izzo-Brown first started off the spring slate with a game against Saint Joseph’s, hoping that can lead up to harder matches later on in the spring. She then scheduled a match against Racing Louisville FC, a professional team in the National Women’s Soccer League based out of Louisville, Kentucky.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for us to see what we are not going to be good at," Izzo-Brown said. "When you are playing a professional team, obviously it will be a great learning opportunity because with failure is your best lesson. My hope is that we will gain a lot of confidence but also a lot of understanding of where we are by playing a professional team.”
Izzo-Brown was able to schedule three games against perennial ACC powers Virginia and Duke. The Mountaineers play Duke, a team that has made the NCAA Tournament each of the past five years and who is currently ranked No. 5 in the country. Then, WVU will play a home-and-home series against Virginia to end the season.
“Virginia was an easy opponent but also one that will present a great game for us and allow us to see a lot of things before we go into the championship season,” Izzo-Brown said.
The Mountaineers recognize that this year was going to be different, but Izzo-Brown’s goal is that through the challenging spring schedule, she will prepare her players for a tournament run and to hopefully make it past the Round of 16 for the first time since 2016.
“It’s very interesting to see how this is going to play out because in my 27 years of coaching, I’ve never experienced this,” Izzo-Brown said. “We really had to think about if that will be enough games to get us ready and if that means maybe a little bit more of intra-squad scrimmaging in between and try to do it as much as game like stuff that is what we’re going to have to do. Us coaches are always seeking that competitive edge.”