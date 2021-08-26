For the first time since 2017 and only the second time ever, the No. 12 West Virginia women's soccer team will face the Bucknell Bison on Friday evening.
West Virginia (1-1) head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said that non-conference opponents bring different competition and opportunities to her team prior to Big 12 play.
“Getting a non-conference schedule in is so exciting for us, we look forward to the next two competitions, we know each team will present us with different shapes, different problems, different opportunities,” Izzo-Brown said. “So we're looking forward to getting back at it and getting a little bit after the Virginia game.”
In their previous game, the Mountaineers fell, 1-0, to the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers. A lone goal a little over six minutes into the game from Diana Ordonez was enough to give the Cavaliers the win.
West Virginia had little offensive firepower as it totaled three shots with only two on goal.
Izzo-Brown highlighted the need for WVU to find consistency in order to defeat teams in the future like Virginia.
“It’s as simple as eliminating dangerous opportunities for opposition, and finishing and being special in the final third,” Izzo-Brown said. “Those are the things we need to continue to work on, that final third pass [and] assist is really important. At the end of the day we're always hunting for consistency and I think there were moments that we did some really good things, but at the end of the day we weren't consistent enough to beat a top 4 program.”
The Bucknell Bison (1-0-1), are not to be underestimated, with a win over Youngstown State and a draw with Towson. The West Virginia offense will be tested against Bucknell goalkeeper, Jenna Hall, who has saved 94% of the shots she has faced in her college career.
The West Virginia offense has been propelled by multiple players through the first two games. So far this season, the Mountaineers have goals from forwards Rhea Kijowksi, Lauren Segalla, Julianne Vallerand and midfielder Maya McCutcheon.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.