The No. 12 West Virginia women’s soccer team opened up their 2021 season, winning 4-0 against Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Thursday evening.
After an early exit to Rice in last season’s NCAA Tournament, West Virginia was eager to get off to an early start and flush away some of those bad memories. The team got off to a quick start, scoring a goal in minute 26.
Julianne Vallerand scored after a perfect cross from Dilary Heredia-Beltran while also being assisted by Maya McCutcheon.
The Mountaineers added another goal in the 30th minute as Lauren Segalla scored on an assist from Heredia-Beltran.
The West Virginia defense was on display in the first half as it controlled possession. WVU limited Buffalo to only one real chance and only one shot, with the shot not being on goal.
Despite the strong win and out-playing Buffalo, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was not pleased with her team’s full performance, thinking they came out slow in the first half.
“It’s 90 minutes of West Virginia soccer, I thought we played 45," Izzo-Brown said. "We are not a young team anymore. We have to set the tone, we have to execute just our jobs and I thought in the first half, it wasn’t as sharp as we could have been."
In the second half West Virginia kept rolling, scoring two goals, and sailing to a comfortable win.
Buffalo had its best chance of the game in the 52nd minutes. After a West Virginia turnover in the midfield, Buffalo’s Gianna Yurchak cranked a shot, hitting the crossbar and then going out of bounds.
Soon after, West Virginia scored again. McCutcheon, a transfer from Oklahoma, scored as she floated a ball over the Buffalo goalkeeper into the back of the net.
In McCutcheon’s first game as a Mountaineer, she shined, scoring one goal, while adding one assist on the day.
“(She’s) brought the ability to do her job and got a goal today which was great,” Izzo-Brown said about McCutcheon's performance.
West Virginia then added a late goal, with Rhea Kijowski scoring to put West Virginia ahead 4-0.
“(Rhea’s) played in Morgantown her whole life so it’s always great when you have kind of a West Virginia product. She’s played club here and she’s got a lot of fans and a lot of people really pulling for her so it’s exciting that she was able to finish that.”
After today’s game, the Mountaineers will host No. 4 Virginia on Sunday at 2 p.m.