Following two second half goals, the No. 12 West Virginia women’s soccer team earned a 3-1 victory over the Bucknell Bison Friday night in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
“I thought Bucknell had a great game play that definitely disrupted us,” West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “They made it very hard for us to find seams and gaps. However, I was proud of our second-half performance and how we were able to put two away.”
After a 30-minute rain delay early into the match, the two teams returned to play, but the Mountaineer offense was quiet. The West Virginia (2-1-0) defense was left to stand strong against a dominant Bucknell (1-1-1)attack.
The Bison were the first to strike with junior Rylee Donaldson notching her second goal of the season to make the match 1-0. Bucknell’s lead didn’t last long with WVU freshman Leah Sparacio volleying the ball into the far corner before passing it back to sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy.
McCarthy was able to find sophomore forward/midfielder Abby Rodriguez at the top of the six yard box, who sent the ball flying past BU keeper Jenna Hall.
Going into the second half the Mountaineers dominated the Bison, having a couple of quick shots to start the half — WVU finished with nine shots on goal. After fouls from Bucknell senior Claire Mensi and junior Petie Nassetta against WVU defender Julianne Vallerand, West Virginia earned a penalty kick.
Senior Jordan Brewster was selected to take the shot, the All-American sent the ball into the top left corner to give her squad the lead, making the game 2-1 at the 59th minute mark.
The Mountaineers dominated possession, leading to Vallerand’s insurance goal in the 73rd minute. Taking a pass from McCarthy and then weaving through traffic, the junior was able to send a strong shot into the net, 3-1, sealing the win for the Mountaineers and earning her second goal of the season.
The Mountaineers outshot Bucknell, 13-7, with nine of them being on goal. With the win, West Virginia moved to 2-0 all-time against the Bison, while they earned their first-ever victory in Lewisburg.
WVU returns to Morgantown to host Duquesne on Sunday. The match is slated to start at 5 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and will also be broadcasted live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.