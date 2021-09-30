The No. 12 West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to earn another win against a Big 12 opponent this Friday night when they host the Oklahoma Sooners.
“We tackle every week the same as we do everybody, no matter who the opponent is,” associate head coach Lisa Stoia said. “Oklahoma, to me, I don’t think is a team that necessarily has the results that show the type of team they are and the type of talent they have.”
The Mountaineers (7-2-1) are coming off a dominating performance against Iowa State, shutting them out, 4-0. Redshirt senior forward Lauren Segalla was the key performer of the matchup, earning her first career brace in the win. With her brace Segalla moves to team leader in goals with five and team leader in points with 10.
“I was just happy that Lauren (Segalla) led us with those two goals,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “More importantly, we got our three (conference) points, and we got our shutout.”
Junior midfielder Julianna Lynch and sophomore forward/midfielder Aj Rodriguez also found the back of the net, both earning their second goals on the season. Senior midfielder Isabella Sibley earned a pair of assists, now tying with freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and forward/midfielder Leah Sparacio for team lead in assists with three.
West Virginia’s defense recorded their fifth clean sheet of the season with junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey adding three saves to record her third shutout of the season. With the victory the Mountaineers moved to 10-0 all-time against Iowa State, its second-most wins over any other Big 12 opponent and improved to 9-0-1 all-time in Big 12 season openers.
Looking at the Sooners (4-7-1) they are coming off a 4-3 loss to Texas on Sept. 26. Despite the Oklahoma loss, the squad came back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the match in the 84th-minute due to senior midfielder Megan Reilly earning a brace and an own goal from Texas.
Reilly’s two goals was the first time this season that a Sooner has scored multiple goals in a match and was the first brace of Reilly’s career. Senior forward Jazzy Richards has four goals and eight points so far into the season after sitting out the fall season due to COVID- 19 precautions.
Bri Amos leads the team with the most assists with three and has the most points with nine. In goal, Oklahoma relies heavily on redshirt senior Nikki Panas who has three wins, six losses and one tie in the 2021 season. Panas only recorded one save in the loss against Texas.
Playing the conference slate is comfortable for the Mountaineers because of the familiarity between the schools.
“Getting ready for the Big 12 conference is always interesting once you get into conference play because you just know each other really well,” Stoia said.
The matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.