Following a dominant season opener, the No. 12 West Virginia women’s soccer team will turn its attention to the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown in a top 25 battle.
West Virginia (1-0-0) began the year in terrific fashion as it defeated Buffalo, 4-0. In its season opener, Virginia (1-0-0) beat Richmond, 8-0,on Thursday evening.
Although West Virginia came out victorious on Thursday, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown knows that playing Virginia is a different type of test than Buffalo.
“Different beast,” Izzo-Brown said of the difference between Buffalo and Virginia. “I just told the team, Virginia does not like to give West Virginia the ball and we have to be real smart in how we approach the game and our mentality going in.”
Against Buffalo, West Virginia got off to a slow start, without any real chances through the first 15 minutes. Then, in the 25th minute, junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand put West Virginia on the board, 1-0.
After that goal, the Mountaineers added another goal in the first half from senior forward Lauren Segalla. In the second half, it was more of the same for West Virginia, scoring a pair of goals to solidify its first victory of the season.
The first goal of the second half, was scored by junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon who was making her West Virginia debut after transferring from Oklahoma. The second was scored by freshman forward Rhea Kijowski.
Virginia is an explosive offensive team that recorded 32 shots and 20 shots on goal against Richmond. The Cavaliers only allowed Richmond to get one shot the entire game. Virginia was led by Diana Ordonez and Haley Hopkins who each scored a pair of goals.
Last season, West Virginia and Virginia faced off twice. In the first meeting, West Virginia beat Virginia, 1-0, on a goal from senior midfielder Isabella Sibley with less than five minutes left in the game.
In the second meeting, these two teams tied, 1-1, in a double overtime affair. In that game, Ordonez scored Virginia’s lone goal, while Sibley again scored West Virginia’s sole goal.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, and the game will be televised on ESPN +.