A disastrous 63 seconds, and No. 13 West Virginia women’s soccer being unable to capitalize on chances, helped No. 7 Penn State defeat the Mountaineers on Thursday night, 2-0.
Despite the outcome, head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was happy with the way her team played.
“I was proud of the group tonight,” Izzo-Brown said. “At the end of the day you have to give Penn State credit, they finished those two chances, and we just could not finish tonight.”
The start of the game seemed promising for the Mountaineers, with the first 15 minutes of the first half being evenly matched. Penn State and West Virginia (3-2) traded chances, going up and down the field, with neither being able to find the back of the net.
The best chance for West Virginia came at the 14:53-mark, when junior forward/defender, Julianne Vallerand, appeared to have scored, but Penn State (4-0) redshirt junior goalkeeper Katherine Asman tipped it out, keeping West Virginia off the board. Vallerand followed up with a header right after, but Asman was able to make an easy save and neutralize West Virginia’s opportunity.
Penn State had a few chances early, including a shot off the post by sophomore forward Elle Hershner as well as Sam Coffey striking a ball that went just high of the goal.
At the 28:29-mark, Penn State had a corner kick and shot it towards the far post. The West Virginia defense was unable to control it and Penn State got on the board at the 29:01-mark of the first half.
Izzo-Brown said the key to Penn State’s first goal was due to a lack of communication.
“I think that [Mackenzie Aunkst] and Kayza Massey just weren’t communicating on that and I think Mackenzie thought Kayza had it and vice versa,” Izzo-Brown said.
Just 63 second later, the nightmare continued for the Mountaineers.
Penn State’s senior midfielder Kerry Abello got the ball inside the 18-yard box, and then spun past a West Virginia defender, striking the ball out of the reach of West Virginia junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey, and putting Penn State ahead, 2-0.
In the second half, both teams were unable to convert many chances. Penn State neutralized West Virginia’s attack. The Mountaineers’ best chances came from junior midfielder Aaliyah Scott whose shot sailed high and wide right of the goal.
Less than two minutes later, West Virginia freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran had an open shot, but again missed the goal completely.
In the last five minutes of the game, West Virginia tried to get back into the game. The Mountaineers had three chances, one being ruled offside, one being cleared by Penn State and the other ending in a soft shot from junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon that ended up being an easy save for Asman.
“We were in their half, unless I was seeing it a little different most of the second half but just couldn’t finish,” Izzo-Brown said.
West Virginia is back on the pitch on Sept. 9 against the Georgetown Hoyas in Morgantown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.