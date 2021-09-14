The No. 15 West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to earn another win on Thursday night when they travel for just their second road contest of the season against James Madison University.
“It’s been a little bit of time since we’ve been on the road, we’re going to have our hands full with a very, very good and deep James Madison,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We know that we’re going to have our hands full going into that game.”
The Mountaineers (4-2-1) are coming off a dominating performance against Saint Francis on Sept. 12, shutting them out, 5-0.
WVU junior forward/defender Julianna Vallerand was able to head a corner kick into the net from senior defender Jordan Brewster to earn the first goal. Minutes later forward Lauren Segalla earned another goal.
Senior Isabella Sibley was able to score minutes before halftime, making it a 3-0 game. In the second half two Mountaineers were able to earn their first collegiate goals, forward/midfielder Leah Sparacio getting a goal around the 42-minute mark and forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran getting the final goal of the game making it 5-0.
The Mountaineers tallied 31 shots with 13 of those on goal, while the defense didn’t allow a single Saint Francis shot in the game. Vallerand led the offensive in nine shots in the match, which is the most for a WVU player since Michaela Abam in 2017.
Vallerand also added to her lead of most goals on the team, making it three and has the most points still with seven. Sparacio surpassed senior defender Jordan Brewster for most assists on the team with three so far into the season.
“Everyone is here to play, we try to get everybody in and get those minutes to those kids who are developing, but everyone is important and everyone has a role on the team,” Izzo-Brown said. “I think yesterday being able to get a little deeper into our roster was important.”
Looking toward James Madison (2-4-1), it is coming off a 3-1 win against High Point on Sept. 12 where it trailed at halftime, until it scored three unanswered goals in the second half.
The first goal for JMU came from senior forward Hannah Coulling, who tied the match at the 51-minute mark with her third goal of the season. Freshmen forwards Amanda Attanasi and Aïmy Diop were credited with assists on the goal, their first of their JMU careers.
Coulling has three goals on the season, while freshman midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden and sophomore midfielder Ebony Wiseman are tied with two goals in the season, respectively.
The Dukes then took the lead with sophomore defender Amanda Sevcsisin’s first career goal, making the score 2-1. JMU then added their insurance goal in the 78th-minute to take a 3-1 lead, as senior forward Ginger Deel scored her first goal of the season.
The Dukes and Mountaineers last played on Sept. 14, 2008. West Virginia’s all-time record against JMU is 7-1-1.
“We know that we have a tough opponent in JMU,” Izzo-Brown said.
Kickoff for this matchup is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia.