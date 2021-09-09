The No. 18 West Virginia women’s soccer team battled with No. 24 Georgetown through two overtimes, but was unable to pull out the win in a 0-0 draw on Thursday night in Morgantown.
“To fight as hard as we did for a shutout was really important and the effort that was given tonight was really important, and now it is just a hunt for the goals,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We are knocking, now we just have to finish.”
During the first half each team had chances to score, with Georgetown (2-0-4) having the most opportunities. At the 8:32-mark of the first half, Georgetown freshman defender, Cyanne Doyle, had a breakaway chance, but her shot went just wide of the post.
West Virginia (3-2-1) responded with an attempt of their own. Junior defender, Juliane Vallerand, received a pass inside the box, but was unable to control the pass and failed to record a shot on goal.
After a Georgetown corner kick, senior forward Boo Jackson had an open shot, and fired it towards the right of the goal. West Virginia junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey dove to her left to prevent any more damage.
Moments later, the Georgetown offense had another chance, but Massey was able to save Georgetown’s Kelly Ann Livingstone’s shot.
The momentum stayed with Georgetown, with a foul on Mountaineer senior midfielder Isabella Sibley. The Hoyas had a free kick, as Livingstone headed the ball right towards Massey who was able to just hit the ball over the goal and prevent Georgetown from scoring.
Despite the chances from Georgetown, the Mountaineers possessed the ball 58% of the time, but only finished with one shot in the half.
The script completely flipped in the second half.
During the half, the Mountaineers recorded eight corner kicks, six shots and three shots on goal. Georgetown had no shots and only one corner kick throughout the second half.
“I thought we moved the ball quicker, we moved the ball better,” Izzo-Brown said. “I thought we really opened up some channels. We were able to get into some seams in the midfield and open them up.”
West Virginia had a few chances inside the box. The first one came at 49:47 as Vallerand got West Virginia’s first shot on goal and her first of four shots of the second half.
Under two minutes later, the West Virginia offense was close to breaking the tie. Junior midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch shot a ball towards a wide open net, but a Georgetown defender used her body to deflect the ball over the goal and out of bounds.
Later in the second half, West Virginia had another key opportunity.
Junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon split two Georgetown defenders with a pass, while freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran crossed the ball to sophomore midfielder Lily McCarthy who whiffed on a shot attempt for the Mountaineers.
In the first overtime session, West Virginia’s McCutcheon had a chance just over a minute in. McCutcheon dribbled towards the Georgetown goal, but sailed a shot just over the goal.
The second overtime was more of the same. Neither team was able to get any significant chance as the battle came to a close in a draw, 0-0.
This is the Mountaineers’ second-straight game not being able to score, while controlling the ball most of the game. Izzo-Brown said she hopes her team does not get discouraged by either result, but just keeps doing what they are good at.
“That's the one thing I don’t want to do is get frustrated,” Izzo-Brown said. “Because we are creating more chances, there’s more opportunities and now it’s just a matter of putting the ball in the back of the net.”
West Virginia will be back in action on Sunday against Saint Francis in Morgantown. The match will start at 1 p.m.