The No. 19 West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to earn a win on their final road trip of the regular season this Thursday when they travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.
WVU (9-4-2, Big 12 3-2-1) has plenty of history with Texas (8-3-4, Big 12 4-0-2). The Mountaineers are 9-2-1 all-time against the Longhorns with the last matchup between the two squads taking place on Oct. 2, 2020, where West Virginia earned a 2-1 win.
Then-junior defender Jordan Brewster scored the first goal on a penalty kick in the 17th-minute and junior forward Lauren Segalla added her own goal to take the lead minutes later.
The two seniors now have multiple goals and points shared between them, Brewster has two goals, two assists, totaling six points this season. Segalla is having an impressive season totaling six goals and 12 points so far and earned her first brace of her career back on Sept. 24 against Iowa State.
Segalla is currently the team leader in most goals and points and is tied in second for most shots with freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 2-0 win against Texas Tech on Sunday, where senior midfielder Isabella Sibley recorded her first career brace to win the match. Sibley now totals four goals, three assists and totals 11 points.
“It was the biggest win in my career, you know I think that the character, the effort, and the pressure of having to win that game was mounting, but it was incredible to see how the team stepped up and especially after such an emotionally draining game against TCU because I think all of us felt that we were good enough to win, we were just a couple cross bars away,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said.
Sibley now ties for second on the team for most goals on the season, while also being second in points on the year. Her first goal in the Texas Tech match was designated the game-winner so Sibley now co-leads the team with a pair of game-winning goals.
“You can’t put an amount of value on experience, and I think that anyone will tell you when you have a veteran player and experience, they have to help lead in the locker room but also lead on the playing field,” Izzo-Brown said. “They have to step up in big moments and that’s exactly what Sibley did for us. It was a big moment for her to grab and execute.”
Texas is coming off a double-overtime tie against Baylor on Friday. The Longhorns extended their unbeaten run to nine consecutive matches going back to Sept. 12.
Freshman midfielder Lexi Missimo had a few close looks in the tie but was unable to get the ball past the goalkeeper. In the matchup Texas out-shot Baylor 20-14, while Baylor led them on shots in goal. Both teams tied for corner kicks with eight.
Missimo is currently tied for most goals on the team with forward Trinity Byars with eight. Missimo is also team leader in assists on the season with nine, while Byars has eight.
“They’re just two special players,” Izzo-Brown said. “Obviously they represent the USA and youth soccer. They [Texas] had the best recruiting class in the country because of those two and they’re the real deal. We’re going to have our hands full with both of them. It’s going to be a great matchup on Thursday.”
The matchup will take place at Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.