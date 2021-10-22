The No. 19 West Virginia women’s soccer team played to a draw in double-overtime against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns on Thursday night in Austin, Texas.
In the first half West Virginia (9-4-3, Big 12 3-2-2) had multiple shots. A close look from junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon in the early going nearly made the difference but it was saved by fifth-year Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden at the 6-minute mark.
WVU goalkeeper junior Kayza Massey was tested around the 26-minute mark by Longhorn midfielder freshman Lexi Missimo, who sent a shot to the low center, but it was fought off by Massey.
Texas (8-3-5, Big 12 4-0-3) earned another chance to score around the 33-minute mark by freshman midfielder Ashlyn Miller but it was blocked before it had a chance to make it to the net. Minutes later WVU finally got a close look by sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy in the low center but it was saved by Madden.
Massey had to make a quick save before the first half was over around the 42-minute mark when Texas freshman forward Trinity Byars took a shot on the low center.
At the start of the second half, Heredia-Beltran had a close look that almost snuck into the top of the net but was tipped away by Madden. After that look the second half played out like the first, it was back-and-forth play for the two teams.
McCarthy had another shot low center that was saved by Madden before the end of the half around the 88-minute mark as a last-ditch effort.
In the first overtime period, Massey was the star of the match making three massive saves to help keep the score tied. Her first coming off a Longhorn shot that topped just past the right post. UT’s Byars had a long shot, where Massey fell on it making the save and kept play going.
WVU’s only shot of that overtime period came from senior midfielder Isabella Sibley around the 98-minute mark but Madden was able to save it once again sending the teams into a second overtime.
The Mountaineers tallied two shots at the start of the overtime the first coming from McCutcheon, whose shot went high before Sibley’s shot was blocked by the Longhorn’s defense. Heredia-Beltran had the final scoring attempt in the match, but Madden was once again able to get a hand on it, finishing the 0-0 draw.
“I am super proud of how everyone gave 100% effort tonight to get a positive result against a good Texas team on the road,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “It started with Kayza doing her job exceedingly well, then all the way to the offense testing UT on the other end. From kickoff to the final whistle, it was a total team effort tonight.”
The final stats for both teams were nearly identical with the Mountaineers leading Texas in shots, 14-12, and corner kicks, 4-3. Both squads had seven shots on goal, and both goalkeepers made seven saves each.
Massey’s seven saves earned her a new career best and tallied the most saves for a WVU goalkeeper since Rylee Foster in 2019. With the draw WVU’s all-time over the Longhorns moves to 9-2-2. West Virginia now drops to 0-1-3 in overtime matches this season.
Next up for the Mountaineers, the squad looks to finish off their road trip when they travel to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.