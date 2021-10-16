The No. 21 West Virginia women’s soccer team will look to rebound after two-straight losses in conference play, when they host Texas Tech on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (8-4-2, 2-2-1 Big 12) fell to No. 11 TCU on Thursday, after the Horned Frogs scored a 77th-minute goal, to put them in front. This loss comes after the Mountaineers lost to Kansas on Oct. 10, 2-1, in double overtime.
After opening conference play scoring six goals in two games, West Virginia has only managed to score three goals in its last three games.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown knows her team’s effort is there, it is just a matter of the ball not going in the back of the net.
“I think it's one thing if they don’t come out and have that enthusiasm, and that effort and creating chances, it's now just putting the ball in the back of the net,” Izzo-Brown said on her team’s lack of goals following the loss to TCU.
Texas Tech (10-3-2, 3-2-1 Big 12) comes into this game after defeating Iowa State on Thursday night. The Red Raiders defeated the Cyclones 2-1, scoring a pair of second half goals.
Texas Tech is led by senior forward Kristen Davis. Davis was selected by Racing Louisville FC last year in the NWSL Draft, and is an asset on offense for the Red Raiders. This season, she has scored 13 goals in 14 games played, while scoring goals in five of her last six games.
Izzo-Brown sees Davis as the focal point for Texas Tech and it will be a challenge for her new look defense to step up and stop her.
“We know we have a tough Texas Tech [team] coming in,” Izzo-Brown said. “Kristen Davis is a lethal goal scorer. Obviously she got drafted last year as a pro, so we’ll have our hands full on Sunday.”
As for West Virginia, it will look to find better luck on the offensive end. Against TCU, the Mountaineers had two shots hit the crossbar, and will look to find production from other players. Senior forward Lauren Segalla, who leads the team in goals scored with six, was absent from the lineup against TCU.
Currently, West Virginia is tied for fifth in the standings with Oklahoma State. Texas Tech holds the fourth spot in the Big 12 standings.
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be televised on ESPN+.