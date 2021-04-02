The No. 4 West Virginia women’s soccer team takes on their second consecutive top-10 opponent as they host No. 10/3 Virginia on Saturday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
The Mountaineers moved up three spots to No.4 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches National Poll, which was revealed on Tuesday. Additionally, West Virginia jumped three spots to No. 6 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Top 25, which was released on Monday. It marked the squad’s highest ranking in the poll this season.
The Mountaineers (9-2, 7-2 Big 12) are coming off a huge, 3-2, win against Duke. Redshirt junior forward Lauren Segalla scored first in the match, with an assist from sophomore midfielder/defender Juliana Lynch.
Junior midfielder Isabella Sibley was able to find the back of the net after a pass from forward junior Alina Stahl. Stahl was also credited the game-winning goal after scoring the third goal for the squad.
It was recently announced on Tuesday that Stahl was selected by TDS to its Women’s Team of the Week. Stahl is also the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
“She just really wants to be the best version of herself and to take care of what she needs to take care of,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said of Stahl’s ability. “It’s not easy being a goal scorer and I know that Alina really thinks that type of pressure is a privilege, and it was just an incredible performance that she had against Duke”.
Looking at Virginia (10-3-1, 5-2-1 ACC), the Cavaliers are coming off a 2-1 win against VCU on March 6. The goals came from junior defender Claire Constant and freshman forward Diana Ordoñez.
“They’re not a team that has consistently been in the top five,” Izzo-Brown said. “You can’t really point to one thing they don’t do well, but you can point to a lot of things they do really well in their game and in their program”.
Constant’s goal marked her third of the season. She has notched her three goals off four shots on frame so far this season and has eight total shots. Looking at Ordoñez, her goal was her eighth of the season and her second game-winning goal of the 2020-21 campaign.
The Mountaineers will also have to watch out for freshman forward/midfielder Lia Godfrey, who tallied her seventh assist in the match. She has recorded at least one point in four of the last five matches played. In goal for the Cavaliers is senior Laurel Ivory who picked up her 48th win of her career with the victory against VCU.
“We have our hands full this Saturday for sure,” Izzo-Brown said.
The competition is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.