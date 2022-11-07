The West Virginia women’s soccer team will be hosting a postseason game, as they earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will welcome the Virginia Tech Hokies to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
After defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas, from a 94th minute overtime free kick goal that fifth-year All-American centre back Jordan Brewster struck from her own half, the Mountaineers have gone from a 3-3-4 start to being a postseason host.
Following their victory on Sunday, the Mountaineers gathered in the Milan Puskar Center team room to watch the NCAA Selection Show on Monday night.
It was a long wait for the Mountaineers to see who and when they’d play, but not without the room erupting into cheers when TCU’s previous matchup came up and the broadcast mentioned that they had lost to West Virginia the previous day.
Finally, the last section of the bracket came up, and West Virginia’s name was called, announcing that it would host Virginia Tech (10-6-2, 4-5-1 ACC). The Hokies are lead by 12th-year head coach Charles Adair, who currently holds the program record for wins as a head coach.
In the Mountaineers' half of their bracket, the highest seed are the No. 2 seed Penn State Nittany Lions. The No. 1 seed in their region are the UCLA Bruins.
WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown praised the team for what they did in at the Big 12 Tournament to reach the NCAA Tournament, as she won her eighth conference championship in her tenure.
“What we had to do throughout the Big 12 tournament was unbelievable and this is a special group, so [I’m] super excited. I’m sitting here in my 22nd season in NCAA Tournament. This team's special,” Izzo-Brown said.
Kickoff from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The broadcast is still to be determined.