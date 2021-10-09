After playing to a draw on Thursday against Kansas State, the No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer team will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against Kansas.
The Mountaineers (8-2-2, 2-0-1 Big 12) opened the first half of their short two-game road trip in Manhattan, Kansas, against Kansas State. West Virginia got on the board early, with sophomore midfielder Lily McCarthy scoring at the eight-minute mark, but Kansas State quickly responded with a goal of its own.
The Mountaineers and Wildcats were both unable to find the back of the net from that point on, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown was proud of her team’s effort, despite not getting the victory.
“It was a very hard-fought game tonight, but unfortunately we couldn't find the back of the net for that second score," Izzo-Brown said. "I thought that in the second half and in both overtimes, we were really able to control the ball better, but unfortunately we couldn't get the result we wanted.”
West Virginia now turns its attention to Kansas (6-8-1, 1-4 Big 12) who recently upset Baylor on Thursday night, defeating the Bears, 2-1.
One of those two goals against Baylor was scored by sophomore forward Brie Severns who leads Kansas in goals scored, with four so far this season. In addition, Severns also has three assists.
With the Mountaineers being on the road for two straight games, Izzo-Brown is happy her team gets to play two games in one state without having to travel back to West Virginia, while also continuing to focus on the little things.
“As we know geographically we are always challenged being kind of the outlier of the Big 12, so yes it's nice that we get the two [games] knocked out,” Izzo-Brown said. “What we’re trying to do everyday is just get a little bit better and focus on everybody’s job.”
The Mountaineers will look to continue their seven game unbeaten streak against the Jayhawks on Sunday, as their depth could be the difference.
Eight players on West Virginia's roster have scored at least two goals this season, with senior forward Lauren Segalla leading the way with five goals of her own, while six players have recorded two or more assists.
Currently, the Mountaineers are second in the Big 12 standings. The Mountaineers sit right behind Texas (3-0-1) and are right ahead of Baylor (3-1) after their loss to Kansas on Thursday.
Powerhouse TCU suffered their first loss of the year to Baylor on Sept. 26, and are currently in fourth place in the conference with a 2-1-1 record.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are set to kickoff on Sunday, at 2 p.m. in Lawrence, Kansas.