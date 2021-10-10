The No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer team lost against the Kansas Jayhawks after two overtime periods on Sunday afternoon, 2-1, in Lawrence, Kansas.
“This one is obviously tough,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said following the loss. “This one hurts, and unfortunately it was another one where we couldn’t finish all of our chances. We were consistently knocking at an opportunity to score and had a great effort today, but unfortunately Kansas was able to capitalize on one of our mistakes.”
At the sixth-minute, West Virginia (8-2-3, 2-1-1) scored its first goal when senior forward Lauren Segalla scored a goal with an assist by sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy, making the score 1-0.
At the 13-minute mark, Kansas (7-8-1, 2-4) came back and tied up the score when freshman midfielder Reana Childers with an assist by sophomore forward Brie Severns, bringing the score to 1-1.
The remainder of the first half consisted of multiple fouls and substitutions to try and add to the score, however it was unsuccessful.
In the second half, West Virginia gained its first yellow card by junior defender/midfielder Gabrielle Robinson.
At the 72-minute mark, Kansas also received a yellow card by freshman midfielder Olivia Winter.
The second half ended with the score remaining in a tie, however the game went into two overtime periods with the hopes of someone scoring a goal.
At the 109-minute mark, Kansas Servens scored another goal with an assist by Childers, making the score 2-1.
Overall, West Virginia had 18 total shots with four fouls while Kansas had seven total shots with nine fouls.
On Thursday, West Virginia travels back home to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to compete against No. 10 TCU at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed by ESPN+.