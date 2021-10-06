The No. 9 West Virginia women’s soccer team looks to earn their sixth win in a row when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face off against the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday night.
“Being on the road is never easy in the Big 12,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We know we have two huge matches in Kansas State first and then Kansas so that Thursday [and] Sunday grind with two great opponents is definitely going to be challenging.”
West Virginia (8-2-1, Big 12 2-0) is coming off a 2-0 win against Oklahoma on Oct. 2 after both teams were unable to find the back of the net in the first half. WVU freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran earned the game winner 20 minutes into the second half to lead the way.
With the goal Heredia-Beltran totals two goals in the season, along with three assists. The Wichita, Kansas, native has been a constant contributor for WVU.
“It’s never easy being a freshman and having as big of a role as she does for us,” Izzo-Brown said. “She’s really contributing big minutes, but not only can she do those offensive movements for us and create but she’s also really really special defensively and understands that.”
Sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy added the second goal for the Mountaineers, with freshman forward Lisa Schöppl earning her first points on the season with the assist.
Senior defender Jordan Brewster was recently named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference on Tuesday. This is Brewster’s third career conference defensive player of the week honor and her second of the season.
Brewster was also just named a candidate for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Soccer Senior CLASS Award. Brewster is a three-time All-Big 12 honoree, two-time Academic All-Big 12 selection and has been a part of the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the past two seasons.
With the honor, Brewster becomes the women’s team’s first Senior CLASS candidate since Bianca St. Georges and Easther Mayi Kith in 2018.
Kansas State (6-6, Big 12 1-2) is coming off a 2-1 overtime win against Kansas on Sept. 30.
The Wildcats got an early advantage in the game when junior forward Kyler Goins scored the first goal.
Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer was tested early, making two saves but was unable to save a rebound, allowing Kansas to score making it 1-1. Werremeyer made a career-high 10 saves on the night, tying for the third-most in a Big 12 match in school history and tied for the fourth-highest total for all matches.
This was her seventh career match with five or more saves.
“We are 100% going to be tested on the road and I do believe that we’ve been tested,” Izzo-Brown said. “We have been challenged and as we know we will continue to be challenged as we finish out these last eight games so there’s going to be lots of challenges especially being on the road.”
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be streamed on Big 12 now on ESPN+.