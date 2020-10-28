The No. 6 West Virginia women’s soccer team is averaging two goals per game this season, but its defense has been leading the way.
WVU (6-1 Big 12) has had multiple players recognized by the conference three weeks in a row with its weekly awards. Senior Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel was honored with Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 13 and junior defender Jordan Brewster was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 6.
Sophomore defender Gabrielle Robinson is the latest WVU player to be given the Big 12 Defensive Player of the week following her performance in the Mountaineer’s 2-1 victory over Baylor on Oct. 16. This is the first time in Robinson’s career that she has received this honor. Robinson also recorded the assist on Ferrer-vanGinkel’s game winning goal against Baylor.
“I was super excited to get it, not just for myself but for the team,” Robinson said. “I couldn’t have won that award without my backline obviously. They push me every single day, and I just want to be better for them.”
Robinson, who is one of four WVU players to play every single minute of this season, is no stranger to competing in difficult and exciting games. In 2019, Robinson, a freshman at the time, was named WVU’s Defensive Player of the Year. She also played and started in all 22 games, earning herself a team-high total of 2,049 minutes played.
“It’s really important for the backline to believe in the system and for them to keep doing the movements to be successful,” WVU head coach Nicole Izzo-Brown said on Oct. 21.
The Springfield, Virginia, native credits being at WVU for elevating her gameplay.
“Technically, tactically, physically and mentally, I’ve been pushed so hard here,” Robinson said about her career at WVU. “I’m learning more and more about the game and how to bring more pressure to it.”
It was announced on Oct. 27 that Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will be opening up to a limited capacity of fans for WVU’s match at home against Kansas on Friday.
“I’m super excited,” Robinson said about getting some fans again. “WVU Mountaineers fans are the best in the country. They bring so much enthusiasm and hype to our games, and it just makes us super excited to play and win for them. I couldn’t not be more excited to have the fans back in the stadium.”
The Mountaineers take on Kansas for their final home contest for the season. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness month.