This season, the No. 21 West Virginia women’s soccer team has found a lot of its success on the back of its second half play.
With the Mountaineers in the thick of their Big 12 schedule, second half success will continue to be a crucial factor in winning matches.
Despite coming off of a draw and a loss to Kansas State and Kansas over the weekend, West Virginia still ranks near the top of the conference in goal differential. The Mountaineers are currently plus six in goal differential during conference play, tied for second best in the conference.
The Mountaineers also rank first in the Big 12 in second half goal differential (plus five) since the beginning of conference play, scoring five more goals than their opponent in that span.
The second closest team in the Big 12 to West Virginia’s goal differential in the second half is No. 11 TCU, who the Mountaineers will play this week.
Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown feels it is the smaller adjustments, after seeing a team play for the first 45 minutes that help contribute to her team’s second half success.
“I think it’s minor adjustments,” Izzo-Brown said. “You can scout a team and go into the game thinking it’s going to be one way and then seeing different matchups and then make those adjustments or just the team being able to kind of feel each other out and change some tactics.”
Changing those tactics is exactly what Izzo-Brown and her squad had to do a couple weeks ago when they faced Oklahoma.
After being tied at halftime, Izzo-Brown implored her team to make necessary adjustments to help put the Mountaineers ahead. Her team responded by doing just that and scored two goals in the second half, to give West Virginia a 2-0 win.
"I thought the team really came together in the second half," Izzo-Brown said following the Oklahoma match. "I thought everybody really recognized where we had to make some adjustments.”
These kinds of changes have also not been just a factor in conference play. During non-conference action, the Mountaineers did not allow a second half goal until their eighth match of the season. West Virginia is out-scoring its opponents 13-8 in the first period, compared to a daunting 14-2 in the second half.
This type of consistency during the second half of matches will be crucial to West Virginia trying to get back to the top of the standings in the Big 12. West Virginia’s next three opponents — TCU, Texas Tech and Texas — rank fourth, first and second, respectively, in the conference in goal differential during conference play.
This stretch of tough opponents will certainly test the Mountaineers, but by putting together quality soccer, and limiting the number of goals scored in the second half, West Virginia will hope that is enough to stay near the top of the Big 12.