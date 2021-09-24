Lauren Segalla scored a pair of goals, to help propel the No. 14 West Virginia women’s soccer team to a 4-0 win to open conference play against Iowa State on Friday night.
“Anytime you can put four goals on the board I have to be pleased,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “Then to turn around and have a shutout on top of that was a total team performance.”
In the first half, the Mountaineers (7-2-1, 1-0 Big 12) and Cyclones (3-6-0, 0-1 Big 12) traded chances, before West Virginia broke through and found the back of the net.
West Virginia commanded possession out of the gate, but was unable to record any significant chance until the 28th-minute. After gaining possession in Iowa State’s half of the field, West Virginia senior forward Lauren Segalla buried a shot from inside the right corner of the six yard box, into the top left corner of the net, putting the Mountaineers ahead, 1-0.
Izzo-Brown acknowledged that the Mountaineers took the momentum of the match with their first goal.
“Sports is always about momentum,” Izzo-Brown said. “We missed a couple [shots] and then finally got one in.”
Iowa State had many chances of its own in the first half, but came up empty handed.
In the 17th-minute, Iowa State midfielder Claudia Najera got a shot as West Virginia goalkeeper Kayza Massey dove to her left to save. Minutes later, Iowa State again threatened to score again.
Iowa State’s Lauren McConnell’s shot looked to be headed towards the goal, but hit the post, and kept the Cyclones off the board.
In the first half, the Mountaineers out shot Iowa State 5-4, with Iowa State having possession for 51% of the half.
After having largely even play in the first half, the Mountaineers flipped a switch in the second half as they had 11 shots in the second half alone compared to Iowa State’s one.
The first goal came in the 52nd-minute. After a West Virginia corner kick, junior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand chipped a ball into the box, where Juliana Lynch then crossed through the middle of the box to senior midfielder Isabella Sibley. Sibley then crossed the ball back towards the middle, as Lynch scored from close range.
The second goal came in the 63rd-minute, and was Segalla’s second of the game. After West Virginia gained possession of the ball inside Iowa State’s 18-yard-box, the Mountaineers used a bounce off of an Iowa State defender, which led to Maya McCutcheon sliding the ball to Segalla, who then swiped at the ball with the outside of her foot and scored.
The Mountaineers added another tally in the 77th-minute.
After Vallerand took a shot from outside of the box, the Cyclone goalkeeper was unable to cleanly save the ball, leading to a follow up chance from sophomore forward/midfielder AJ Rodriguez, who headed a bouncing ball into an empty net to finish the night.
Up next, West Virginia is back on Oct. 1 to face the Oklahoma Sooners at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.