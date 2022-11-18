After the WVU women’s soccer team defeated TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Nov. 6, it was a new experience for 27 players. But for three fifth-year seniors, it was a familiar victory.
Jordan Brewster, Lauren Segalla and Mackenzie Aunkst were all freshman members of the 2018 WVU women’s soccer team that defeated the No. 9 Baylor Bears 3-0 in the Big 12 Tournament final on Nov. 4. in Kansas.
Both Segalla and Brewster started, with Brewster assisting then-senior defender Amanda Saymon’s 77th minute goal to make the score 2–0, and Segalla scored WVU’s third goal in the 85th minute. Aunkst redshirted in 2018, but featured in the Mountaineers’ triumph over TCU on Nov. 6.
For WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, being able to count on her three most experienced players helped them to victory.
"So it's always important when you have experience and players that could help do what us staff is trying to do and just talk about that, it's a legacy now, what this team has done so it was awesome that we still had that," Izzo-Brown said.
Brewster, a fifth-year All-American centre back shared the same opinion, saying it was important for her to lead using her experience.
“Yeah, after 2018, it was an amazing feeling, and we had that little bit of a drought where weren’t having success in the championship games," Brewster said. "But it’s just so great to be here as a senior this year and really lead the team and put them on my back as being one of the only ones that have won a championship. It was important for me that I lead the team and really get us there."
This was the eighth Big 12 conference championship in Izzo-Brown’s 27 seasons as the head coach of WVU women's soccer, with all eight titles coming across the last 16 seasons.
The Mountaineers have averaged a conference championship every other year since 2007 under Izzo-Brown, winning the conference title in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018 as well as the 2022 Big 12 Championship on Nov. 6.
The Mountaineers will continue their quest for a national championship on Friday at 4:30 p.m. as they take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at Jeffrey Field in State College, Pennsylvania. Streaming will be available on ESPN+.