The No. 21 West Virginia women’s soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Texas Tech Sunday afternoon as Isabella Sibley earned her first career brace in the win.
Both West Virginia (9-4-2, Big 12 3-2-1) and Texas Tech (10-4-2, Big 12 3-3-1) put on a defensive showcase in the first half keeping the game at 0-0 through 45 minutes of play. West Virginia got its first scoring opportunity at the 7-minute mark but was turned away by Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White.
The Red Raiders had one shot on goal in the first half following a corner kick at the 12-minute mark from Kirsten Davis, which was fought off by WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey.
West Virginia forward Chloe Adler had a shot at the bottom center of the goal that was saved by White at the 26-minute mark. Despite the shot opportunities, neither team found the back of the net in the first half.
Much like the first half, the second started off quiet as both defenses were quick to deny scoring chances. Sibley was able to net the first goal of the matchup at the 71-minute mark after Maya McCutcheon found Sibley right outside the box. Sibley dribbled into the box and put it past White to put the first point of the game on the board.
Following Sibley’s goal, the Red Raiders tried to increase their offensive play, but West Virginia’s defense stood strong. Massey made a huge stop with under 15-minutes left in the match to keep the shutout.
Sibley increased the lead and earned her brace at the 89-minute mark when she scored her second goal of the game, bringing the score to 2-0.
“This was a senior moment for someone like Isabella Sibley, who really wanted to make sure we got the win today,” WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I was so proud of her for the kind of leadership she brought. We needed that win. I thought we had so many chances, which was the same thing as Thursday’s game, but she got a big senior moment and finishes.”
WVU outshot Texas Tech, 18-4 while earning seven shots on goal to the Red Raiders’ three. Both squads had four corner kicks. Massey made three saves in the win, earning her fifth shutout of the season.
Sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy and Dilary Heredia-Beltran led the WVU offense in shots with four.
Next, the Mountaineers will travel to Austin, Texas, for a matchup with the Longhorns on Oct. 21. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.